FC Juárez: Ricardo Ferretti forgets about Club Tigres and sends a hopeful message

The Ciudad Juárez Braves have started their second preseason stage on the beaches of Acapulco, Guerrero, ahead of their first preparation games heading to the Opening tournament 2021.

In an interview for the portal ESPN, Coach Ricardo Ferretti was forceful with his words that he is fully focused on the border team and forgetting his walk with the UANL Tigres.

“The one that comes is my best stage. The past is behind me and I just turn back to see the past so that it helps me to get the experiences to do things better right now. My best stage is going to be this, the one that remained. back, I am no longer interested, “he said.

Regarding the incorporation of Rafael Puente del Río as part of his coaching staff, the Brazilian strategist was surprised by the attitude shown from the first training session with the players.

“Rafa is a person with a great capacity and naturally he has already been a coach of first division teams, I will even be honest with him, I did not think he would accept the invitation, because generally when one is number one, going as an auxiliary is a a little more complicated, but Rafa, with his great humility, this is what catches my attention, “he explained.

