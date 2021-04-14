FC Juarez receives Tigres UANL

04/14/2021

On at 03:30 CEST

Next Thursday at 03:00 the Clausura MX League meeting will be held, which will measure the FC Juarez and to UANL Tigers in the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.

The FC Juarez faces with reinforced spirits for the match of the fifth day after achieving victory in his field in the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium by 2-1 against Saint Louis, with so many of Francisco Contreras Y Dario Lezcano. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won three of the 13 games played to date, with 10 goals in favor and 23 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the UANL Tigers could not win at America in his last match (1-3), so he will seek a victory against the FC Juarez to set the course in the tournament. To date, of the 13 games played by the UANL Tigers In the Liga MX de Clausura, he has won four of them with a balance of 14 goals for and 17 against.

As a local, the FC Juarez He has a record of two wins, two losses and two draws in six games played at his stadium, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving visitors opportunities to achieve positive results. At the exits, the UANL Tigers He has won twice and drawn twice in his six games he has played so far, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him FC Juarez to take the victory.

The two rivals have met before in the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium, in fact, the numbers show a defeat in favor of the FC Juarez. The last match between FC Juarez and the UANL Tigers This competition was held in October 2020 and ended with a 1-1 draw.

Regarding their position in the Liga MX de Clausura classification table, we can see that, before the match, the UANL Tigers is ahead of the FC Juarez with a difference of three points. At this time, the FC Juarez it has 12 points and is in seventeenth position. For its part, the visiting team is thirteenth with 15 points.