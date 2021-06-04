FC Juárez: MLS would be one of Marco Fabián’s alternatives

Marco Fabian has not yielded what was expected on his return to the MX League, for which he would have asked for his departure from Bravos de Juárez; However, with the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti, his situation could change.

According to ESPN reporter Juan Carlos Díaz Murrieta, the Mexican midfielder would have asked to leave the border box, noting that his future could be in Liga MX or abroad,

Specifically, the club the source mentions is Chivas; However, another of the alternatives that the 31-year-old player has is to return to the MLS, remembering that he had an irregular step with the Philadelphia Union.

There could be more movements in Juárez! Marco Fabián has asked to leave the team and would be looking for an accommodation. – Chivas and MLS would be your alternatives.

– With the arrival of Tuca things could change, we will see what happens in the next few days @TUDNMEX / @TUDNUSA – Juan Carlos Díaz M. (@jcdiazmurrieta) June 3, 2021

Fabian is one of the highest paid players on the squad, therefore, an exit could make money for the future arrivals of the team. The Chivas youth squad played 14 games, but did not make his debut as a scorer.