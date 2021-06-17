FC Juárez makes the signing of Hugo González official

A few moments ago, the team of Braves of Juarez made official through his social networks the arrival of the Mexican goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez, from Rayados from Monterrey.

It was Ricardo Ferretti who requested the arrival of the Club América youth squad, whom he knows very well from his time with the Monterrey team. During the Clausura 2021, the border team alternated goalkeepers between Enrique Palos and Edmundo Vargas.

González was harshly questioned by the Monterrey fans after his return from Necaxa; However, the goalkeeper pointed out that these criticisms helped him grow as footballers, ending his time with the Rayados in peace.

In the statement that the club revealed, he highlighted the qualities of Hugo González, in addition, he praises the collective achievements of the player: two MX League titles, two Concacaf Champions League, MX Cup and a Gold Cup in 2019.