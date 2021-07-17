FC Juárez is reinforced with a player from the MX Expansion League

A few days away for his first game at the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, the Braves of Ciudad Juárez have informed that defender José García Manríquez is their new reinforcement.

Through social networks, the border team led by the Brazilian coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti announced that the 25-year-old Mexican defender will be part of the team next season.

“Friday of Reinforcement! José García Manríquez, new BRAVO. Welcome to your home; welcome to the most beautiful and beautiful Border in the world,” they wrote.

Defender José García Manríquez will have a new opportunity to make his debut in Liga MX, after training in the ranks of the UANL Tigers and in its passage through the Expansion League MX with the Roadrunner of the UAT and the Atlantean Iron Colts.

During his time in the silver division in Mexican soccer, the 25-year-old Mexican defender participated in 58 official matches, registering six touchdowns in 5142 minutes on the field of play.

