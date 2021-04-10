FC Juárez defeats Atlético San Luis and sinks it in the percentage (Summary, Goals)

The Juárez Braves were left with the victory by defeating Atlético de San Luis 2-1, on Date 14 of the 2021 Clausura Tournament, further sinking the Potosí team on the issue of relegation.

The meeting started quite stuck in the middle sector, although the Braves looked a bit more offensive, while Atlético de San Luis seemed like they wanted to hold the counter.

After an inattention in the defensive zone, the Braves got a penalty in minute 33, which was taken perfectly by Darío Lezcano, to go ahead on the scoreboard in the first half, breaking a streak of two missed penalties.

For the second half, Atlético de San Luis was forced to advance lines in search of a tie and this left spaces behind, which would be used by Francisco Contreras, who arrived only on the right wing to close at the far post and put the 2 -0 to minute 63.

The Potosinos kept trying what they could and in the 72nd minute they managed to get a penalty after a foul by Iván Vázquez Mellado, which was decreed by the VAR. Nicolás Ibáñez, the team’s top scorer, approached the visit from eleven steps, for a cardiac closure.

San Luis went all out on the attack and left even more space for the Braves. After a couple of wasted plays by the locals, Lezcano was brought down in the area by goalkeeper Werner for a second penalty in the 93rd minute.

When it seemed that the 3-1 victory was going to be sealed with a double from Lezcano, Axel Werner saved the charge and tried to leave in a last attack, but the referee marked the end of the match.

