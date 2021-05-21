FC Juárez: Dario Lezcano’s injury would prevent his signing with Atlas

The Paraguayan attacker from Braves of Juarez, Dario Lezcano, has become one of the best forwards in Liga MX and is the important man of the border team after the departure of Diego Rolán, so several teams are after his services.

Despite the fact that in the last hours, his departure to the team of Atlas has gained strength, according to the Filtered Touch column of the Mediotiempo portal, it seems almost impossible for the 30-year-old player to leave this summer.

The source reveals that the reason that would prevent his signing with Atlas is his injury, since, it must be remembered that he recently underwent knee surgery, being out of the courts for about 3 months, missing several games of the Apertura 2021.

Lezcano was the club’s top scorer in the Closing 2021, scoring five goals in 13 games played. Without a doubt, beyond the fact that he will have to rehabilitate with Juárez, he will be a great ‘reinforcement’ when he returns to the courts.