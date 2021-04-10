FC Juarez beat San Luis 2-1 at home

04/10/2021

Act. At 12:16 CEST

The FC Juarez added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Saint Louis this saturday in the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium. The FC Juarez He faced the match wanting to overcome his league score after suffering a 0-1 defeat in the previous game against Blue Cross. On the part of the visiting team, the Saint Louis he was defeated 2-0 in the last game he played against the Monterrey and was on a three-game losing streak. With this defeat the Saint Louis was placed in sixteenth position at the end of the game, while the FC Juarez is seventeenth.

The game started in a positive way for him FC Juarez, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from the penalty spot of Dario Lezcano in minute 34, ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

In the second half, luck came for the local team, who distanced themselves on the scoreboard through Francisco Contreras in the 63rd minute. Saint Louis thanks to a maximum penalty of Nicolas Ibáñez in minute 74, concluding the duel with a final result of 2-1.

The coach of the FC Juarez gave entrance to Jesus Zavala, Carlos Rosel, Ayron Del Valle Y Elio castro for Marco Fabian, Eryc Castillo, Matias Garcia Y Francisco Contreras, Meanwhile he Saint Louis gave the green light to David Rodriguez, Ricardo Chavez Y Walter Castillo, which came to replace Dionicio Escalante, Camilo Mayada Y Juan Izquierdo.

The referee admonished Matias Garcia, Ivan Vazquez Y Francisco Contreras by the FC Juarez already Dionicio Escalante Y Axel werner by the team from Potosí.

After playing this day, both teams tied in the classification (12 points each) and placed in seventeenth (FC Juarez) and sixteenth position (Saint Louis).

On the following day the team of Gabriel Caballero will face against Lion, Meanwhile he Saint Louis de Leonel Rocco will face him Puebla.