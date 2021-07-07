FC Juárez announces Juan Pablo Chávez as new reinforcement

The Bravos de Juárez begin to strengthen themselves for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League and this Tuesday, July 6, they made the hiring of the goalkeeper official Juan Pablo Chávez.

Through their social networks, the border team announced the hiring of the 24-year-old goalkeeper, who comes from the UANL Tigers, where he arrived “emergency” for the Closing 2021.

Chávez becomes the third goalkeeper to sign the Ciudad Juárez team for the 2021 Apertura, after the arrivals of Hugo González and Carlos Felipe Rodríguez.

“Juan Pablo Chávez is a new player for the Bravos de Juárez, coming from the UANL Tigres. The 24-year-old goalkeeper has traveled to Monarcas Morelia, Cruz Azul Hidalgo and Tigres, where he was part of the squad that won the 2020 Club World Cup runner-up against Bayern Munich.

Juan Pablo, despite his youth, has great experience, his 1.84 m height is one of his main weapons, as well as the security he provides; he also stands out for his dynamics and for his good footwork. “

