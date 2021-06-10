FC Juárez already has its first reinforcement for Apertura 2021

The Bravos de Juárez continue with their renewal for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX and they already have their first reinforcement for the era of Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti, as José Juan Manríquez will become their new player.

Through their social networks, the Atlante Iron Colts made the departure of José Manríquez official, in a message where they anticipate that he will become a Braves player for the 2021 Apertura, thus leaving the MX Expansion League.

“At Atlante FC we are proud to contribute our grain of sand to the training of Mexican talent, we proudly exalt the professional development of each of our players who will strengthen the Liga BBVA MX.”

“On this day we want to thank our player José Juan Manríquez for his extraordinary work and contribution to our ranks, we wish him the greatest success in his new stage within FC Juárez. Go ahead José Juan! Much success!”

In this way, José Juan Manríquez becomes the first reinforcement of the Braves for the Apertura 2021, after the incorporation of Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti and Rafa Puente Jr to the technical direction, in addition to the arrival of Miguel Ángel Garza to Directive.

