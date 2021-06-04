FC Juárez: Alejandra de la Vega and her emotional message to “Tuca” Ferretti

The Juárez Braves surprised the rest of the MX League when introducing Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti as its new technical director for the 2021 Apertura Tournament; in addition to announcing the arrival of Miguel Angel Garza as team president.

After the press conference where they were presented “El Tuca” Ferretti and Garza, Alejandra de la Vega, owner of the border team, dedicated a few words to the Brazilian coach for accepting this new challenge.

“From the first time I met with Tuca I discovered in his eyes that he has not lost his enthusiasm and ambition for challenges. Thank you for accepting our project and contributing your experience and talent to this Club that wants to make history!”

De la Vega also sent a message to the fans of the Bravos de Juárez after these two important additions, as he pointed out that they will need everyone’s support to lift the team.

“With great joy and deep hope we begin a new stage, we need your loyalty and affection to stay strong, and your drive and confidence to maintain the cadence and continue galloping @fcjuarezoficial”

