FC Girondins Bordeaux shows its power after beating Racing de Lens (3-0)

05/16/2021 at 11:06 PM CEST

The Bordeaux signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Lens during the match played in the Matmut atlantique this Sunday, which ended with a score of 3-0. The FC Girondins Bordeaux faced the match wanting to overcome his score in the standings after losing the last match against the FC Nantes by a score of 3-0. On the visitors’ side, the Racing de Lens he was defeated 0-3 in the last game he played against Lille OSC. After the result obtained, the Bordeaux set is fourteenth, while the Lens he is sixth after the end of the match.

The first half of the confrontation started in a positive way for him FC Girondins Bordeaux, who fired the starting gun at the Matmut atlantique with a goal from eleven meters Hwang Ui-Jo in minute 32. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for the Bordeaux team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival thanks to the success in front of goal by Youssouf Sabaly in the 89th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, which distanced itself through a goal of Mehdi Zerkane just before the final whistle, specifically in 90, thus closing the match with a final score of 3-0.

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Sekou mara, Issouf Sissokho, Remi Oudin, Michael Seri Y Mehdi Zerkane replacing Hwang Ui-Jo, Yacine adli, Nicolas de Preville, Tom lacoux Y Maxime poundje. The changes of the Racing de Lens They were Arnaud Kalimuendo, Corentin Jean, Cheik traore, Tony Mauricio Y David da costa, which entered through Simon Banza, Facundo Medina, Ismael boura, Cheick Oumar Doucoure Y Gael kakuta.

The match referee showed four yellow cards. Of the two teams, Maxime poundje Y Mehdi Zerkane of the local team and Loic bade Y Gael kakuta The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this brilliant performance the FC Girondins Bordeaux it rises to 42 points in Ligue 1 and is placed in fourteenth place in the standings. For his part, Racing de Lens it remains with 56 points with which it reached this thirty-seventh round.

The teams will continue to play their next matches in Ligue 1: the Racing de Lens will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him AS Monaco in his stadium, while the FC Girondins Bordeaux will play against him Stade de Reims out of home.

Data sheetFC Girondins Bordeaux:Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Clauss, Jonathan Gradit, Ismael Boura, Loic Bade, Facundo Medina, Gael Kakuta, Seko Fofana, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Ignatius Kpene Ganago and Simon BanzaRacing de Lens:Benoit Costil, Enock Kwateng, Paul Baysse, Loris Benito, Youssouf Sabaly, Maxime Poundje, Tom Lacoux, Yacine Adli, Toma Basic, Hwang Ui-Jo and Nicolas de PrevilleStadium:Matmut atlantiqueGoals:Hwang Ui-Jo (1-0, min. 32), Youssouf Sabaly (2-0, min. 89) and Mehdi Zerkane (3-0, min. 90)