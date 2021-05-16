FC Girondins Bordeaux host Racing de Lens

05/15/2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

The Bordeaux receives this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. the visit of the Lens in the Matmut atlantique during their thirty-seventh match in Ligue 1.

The FC Girondins Bordeaux reaches the thirty-seventh day with the desire to recover points after suffering a defeat against him FC Nantes in the previous match by a score of 3-0. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won 11 of the 36 games played so far, with 37 goals for and 55 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Racing de Lens he was defeated 0-3 in the last match he played against the Lille OSC, so that a triumph over the FC Girondins Bordeaux It would help you improve your track record in competition. Of the 36 games he has played in this Ligue 1 season, the Racing de Lens he has won 15 of them with 55 goals in favor and 51 against.

As a local, the FC Girondins Bordeaux he has won six times, has lost eight times and has drawn four times in 18 games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want to lose more points in his stadium. At home, the Racing de Lens they have been defeated five times and drawn five times in their 18 games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

In the past, there have been other clashes at the home of the FC Girondins Bordeaux and the results are 11 wins, two losses and five draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the locals have a total of 11 games in a row without losing against this rival in Ligue 1. The last game they played on Bordeaux and the Lens in this competition it was in September 2020 and ended with a result of 2-1 favorable to the Lens.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Ligue 1 qualifying table, we can see that the Racing de Lens they are ahead of the home team with a 17-point lead. The FC Girondins Bordeaux He arrives at the meeting with 39 points in his locker and occupying the fifteenth place before the game. For their part, the visitors are in sixth position with 56 points.