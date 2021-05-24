FC Girondins Bordeaux achieve a narrow victory against Stade de Reims (1-2)

05/23/2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

The Reims and the Bordeaux They ended their participation in Ligue 1 with a score of 1-2 and a victory for the Bordeaux team. The Stade de Reims He approached the match with the intention of recovering his league score after suffering a 4-0 defeat in the previous game against Paris S. Germain. Regarding the visiting team, the FC Girondins Bordeaux came from beating 3-0 at home at Racing de Lens in the last game held. The locals, at the end of the match, remained in fourteenth place in the classification, while the FC Girondins Bordeaux it was placed in twelfth place.

The meeting started in an excellent way for the team of Reims, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal of The Bilal Toure in minute 15. The Bordeaux team put the tables by means of a goal from Yacine adli shortly before the end, specifically in 44, thus closing the first period with the result of 1-1.

In the second half came the goal for the visiting team, who traced the score with a goal of Enock Kwateng at 58 minutes, ending regulation time with a final score of 1-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Stade de Reims gave entrance to Dereck Kutesa, Arber Zeneli, Kaj Sierhuis Y Fode Doucoure for Moussa doumbia, Nathanael Mbuku, The Bilal Toure Y Thomas foket, Meanwhile he Bordeaux gave entrance to Remi Oudin, Amadou Traore, Sekou mara, Issouf Sissokho Y Mehdi Zerkane for Nicolas de Preville, Tom lacoux, Hwang Ui-Jo, Take Basic Y Maxime poundje.

The referee admonished Kaj Sierhuis by the Reims already Enock Kwateng by the Bordeaux team.

The Reims occupied the fourteenth place in the classification table with 42 points after the dispute of the present duel of the last day of Ligue 1, while the Bordeaux it was placed in twelfth position with 45 points.

Data sheetStade de Reims:Benoit Costil, Youssouf Sabaly, Loic Bessile, Laurent Koscielny, Enock Kwateng, Maxime Poundje, Tom Lacoux, Toma Basic, Yacine Adli, Hwang Ui-Jo and Nicolas de PrevilleFC Girondins Bordeaux:Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Dario Maresic, Ghislain Konan, Nathanael Mbuku, Xavier Chavalerin, Moreto Cassama, Moussa Doumbia, Boulaye Dia and El Bilal ToureStadium:Stade Auguste DelauneGoals:El Bilal Toure (1-0, min. 15), Yacine Adli (1-1, min. 44) and Enock Kwateng (1-2, min. 58)