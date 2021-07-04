FC Dallas welcomes Vancouver Whitecaps to its fiefdom

07/04/2021 at 02:30 CEST

Next Monday at 02:30 the match of the fifteenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory at FC Dallas and to Vancouver Whitecaps in the Toyota Stadium.

The FC Dallas comes with optimism for the match of the fifteenth day after achieving victory at home in the Toyota Stadium by 2-1 against New england revolution, with a goal from Pepi. In addition, the locals have won in two of the 10 games played so far and have managed to score 11 goals for and 15 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Vancouver Whitecaps achieved a two-way tie against Seattle Sounders, adding a point in the last game played in the competition, so he arrives at the meeting with the pretense of staying this time with three points. Of the 10 games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the Vancouver Whitecaps he has won two of them with 10 goals in favor and 16 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the FC Dallas has won twice and drawn four times in six games played so far, numbers that can be encouraging for him Vancouver Whitecaps, since they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the Toyota Stadium. In the role of visitor, the Vancouver Whitecaps He has been defeated four times and has drawn twice in his six games he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him against him. FC Dallas.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of FC Dallas, in fact, the numbers show a defeat and two draws for the locals. Likewise, the locals have a total of two consecutive games undefeated against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps This tournament was played in June 2019 and ended with a 2-2 draw.

To this day, between the FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps there is a difference of two points in the classification. The team of Luchi gonzalez He arrives at the match in tenth position and with 10 points before the match. For their part, the visitors have eight points and occupy the thirteenth position in the tournament.