FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United

06/19/2021 at 02:30 CEST

The FC Dallas plays this Sunday at 2:30 his eleventh game of Major League Soccer against the Minnesota United in the Toyota Stadium.

The FC Dallas seeks to improve their championship ranking after losing their last match against him Colorado Rapids by a score of 3-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in one of the seven games played to date, with eight goals in favor and 11 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Minnesota United had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Real salt lake during his last match, so he comes to the meeting with the claims of staying this time with the three points. Before this match, the Minnesota United he had won two of the seven games played in Major League Soccer this season, with a record of six goals for and 11 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the FC Dallas they have won once and drawn three times in four games played so far, which shows that they are slipping points in their fiefdom, giving the visitors hope of getting results in their favor. At home, the Minnesota United has a balance of two defeats and a draw in three games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the FC Dallas add a positive result at home.

The rivals had already met before in the Toyota Stadium and the balance is four victories in favor of FC Dallas. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the Minnesota UnitedWell, they have done it on the last four occasions. The last game they played on FC Dallas and the Minnesota United This competition took place in May 2021 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the Minnesota United.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Minnesota United is ahead of the FC Dallas with a difference of one point. The FC Dallas He arrives at the meeting with six points in his locker and occupying the thirteenth place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors are in twelfth position with seven points.