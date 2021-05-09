FC Dallas saves a point against Houston Dynamo (1-1)

May 9, 2021 at 12:01 CEST

The match held this Saturday at the Toyota Stadium and who faced the FC Dallas and to Houston Dynamo it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The FC Dallas came with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving the 4-1 victory against the Portland Timbers. On the part of the Houstonian team, the Houston Dynamo had to settle for a draw to one against the Los Angeles FC. After the result obtained, the Frisco team was placed in eighth position, while the Houston Dynamo, for his part, is ninth at the end of the meeting.

The first part of the confrontation began facing him Houston Dynamo, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from the penalty spot of Fafà Picault in the 34th minute. Frisco’s team tied with a goal from Obrián on the verge of the end, at 42, thus ending the first half with a 1-1 on the spotlight.

In the second period, both the FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo They were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (1-1).

In the changes chapter, the players of the FC Dallas who entered the game were Pomykal, Pepi Y Schön replacing Vargas, Rockrose Y Tessmann, while changes in the Houston Dynamo They were Cerén, who entered to replace Jones.

The referee showed six yellow cards. The players of the FC Dallas they saw three of themBressan, Obrián Y Acosta) and those of the Houstonian team saw three cards, specifically Memo Rodriguez, Vera Y Crown.

With this result, the FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo they are tied with five points each in the Major League Soccer standings.

Data sheetFC Dallas:Phelipe, Martínez, Bressan, Hollingshead, Eddie Munjoma, Acosta, Tessmann (Schön, min.66), Ricaurte, Vargas (Pomykal, min.57), Obrián and Jara (Pepi, min.66)Houston Dynamo:Mari & cacute ;, Figueroa, Parker, Lundqvist, Valentin, Jones (Cerén, min. 72), Corona, Vera, Memo Rodríguez, Maxi Urruti and Fafà PicaultStadium:Toyota StadiumGoals:Fafà Picault (0-1, min. 34) and Obrián (1-1, min. 42)