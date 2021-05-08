FC Dallas host Houston Dynamo

05/07/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 9:30 p.m. the match of the fifth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will measure at FC Dallas and to Houston Dynamo in the Toyota Stadium.

The FC Dallas faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the fifth day to channel a winning streak after achieving victory in his fiefdom in the Toyota Stadium by 4-1 against Portland Timbers, with goals from Bressan, Ricaurte, Obrián Y Sealy. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won in one of the three matches played to date in Major League Soccer, with five goals for and four against.

On the visitors’ side, the Houston Dynamo had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Los Angeles FC during his last game, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time. Before this match, the Houston Dynamo he had won in one of the three games played in Major League Soccer this season, with a record of four goals scored against four conceded.

As a local, the FC Dallas he’s won once and drawn once in two games played so far, which means he’s not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, the Houston Dynamo he did not manage to prevail in his only appointment as a visitor so far in the competition.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of FC DallasIn fact, the numbers show three losses and seven draws for the local team. In turn, the locals have a total of four games in a row beating their rival in this competition. The last meeting they played together in this tournament was in October 2020 and ended with a score of 3-0 in favor of the FC Dallas.

Both the locals and the visitors have the same points in the Major League Soccer standings (four points), so this match could help tie the tie. The locals are in seventh place in the standings while, for their part, the visitors occupy eighth position.