FC Dallas beats New England Revolution 2-1 and takes all three points

06/28/2021 at 5:06 AM CEST

The New england revolution failed to bend the FC Dallas, who won 2-1 during the match held this Monday at the Toyota Stadium. The FC Dallas faced the match with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last game against the Los Angeles FC by a score of 2-0. With respect to the Foxborough team, the New england revolution won the New York Red Bulls 3-2 and previously did it too, against the New York City by 2-3 and accumulated five victories in a row in the competition. After the result obtained, Frisco’s team is tenth at the end of the match, while the New england revolution maintains the leadership of Major League Soccer.

The first part of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the FC Dallas, which premiered the luminous through a goal from Pepi in the 11th minute. New england revolution through a goal from Bou at 33 minutes, ending the first half with a 1-1 on the spotlight.

The second period started in a positive way for the Frisco team, who took advantage of the play to cross the net of their rival with another goal from Pepi, who thus achieved a double in the 54th minute, thus ending the match with a final score of 2-1.

In the chapter on changes, the FC Dallas from Luchi gonzalez relieved Rockrose, Twumasi, Pomykal Y Cerrillo for Pepi, Obrián, Quignon Y Jesus Ferreira, while the technician of the New england revolution, Bruce Arena, ordered the entry of Mcnamara, Buksa, Henry kessler, Bunbury Y Edward kizza to supply Maciel, Traustason, Buchanan, Jon bell Y Polster.

The referee admonished Acosta, Phelipe, Obrián, Twumasi Y Jimmy Maurer by the FC Dallas already Polster Y Bunbury by the Foxborough team.

The New england revolution leads the tournament with 23 points, occupying a spot of direct access to the conference semifinals, while the FC Dallas he stayed in tenth place with 10 points after the duel.

Data sheetFC Dallas:Jimmy Maurer, Bressan, John Nelson, Burgess, Acosta, Quignon (Pomykal, min.77), Jesús Ferreira (Cerrillo, min.77), Hollingshead, Che, Pepi (Jara, min.61) and Obrián (Twumasi, min. 71)New England Revolution:Turner, Jon Bell (Bunbury, min.68), Farrell, Dejuan Jones, Bye, Maciel (Mcnamara, min.46), Polster (Edward Kizza, min.81), Carles Gil, Traustason (Buksa, min.60), Buchanan (Henry Kessler, min.68) and BouStadium:Toyota StadiumGoals:Pepi (1-0, min. 11), Bou (1-1, min. 33) and Pepi (2-1, min. 54)