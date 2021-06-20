FC Dallas and Minnesota United end their league match with a draw (1-1)

06/20/2021 at 4:36 AM CEST

The FC Dallas and the Minnesota United tied to one in the meeting held this Sunday in the Toyota Stadium. The FC Dallas aimed to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 3-0 defeat in the previous match against Colorado Rapids. For his part, Minnesota United reaped a draw to one against the Real salt lake, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the result obtained, the Frisco team was placed in twelfth position, while the Minnesota United, for his part, is eleventh at the end of the game.

The game started in an excellent way for him Minnesota United, which premiered the luminous through a bit of Fragapane in minute 36, thus ending the first period with a 0-1 on the scoreboard.

In the second part, luck came for him FC Dallas, who put the tie through a goal from Pepi at 68 minutes, ending the match with a score of 1-1 on the light.

The coaches made all possible changes. By the FC Dallas jumped off the bench Jesus Ferreira, Rockrose, Tessmann, Elmedkhar Y Cerrillo replacing Pomykal, Ricaurte, Quignon, Obrián Y Pepi, while the changes by the visiting team were Finlay, Alonso, Ábila, Reynoso Y Agudelo, which entered through Niko Hansen, There is, Trapp, Hunou Y Fragapane.

The referee showed five yellow cards, two for Pepi Y Rockrose, from the Frisco team and three for Dibassy, Chase gasper Y Boxall, from the Minnesota team.

After finishing the game with this tie, the Minnesota United he ranked eleventh in the table with eight points. For his part, FC Dallas With this point achieved, he reached twelfth place with seven points after the match.

Data sheetFC Dallas:Jimmy Maurer, Martínez, Burgess, John Nelson, Hollingshead, Acosta, Quignon (Tessmann, min.79), Ricaurte (Jara, min.47), Pomykal (Jesús Ferreira, min.46), Obrián (Elmedkhar, min.79) and Pepi (Cerrillo, min.90)Minnesota United:Miller, Dibassy, ​​Boxall, Chase Gasper, Métanire, Trapp (Ábila, min.74), Niko Hansen (Finlay, min.67), Hayes (Alonso, min.67), Fragapane (Agudelo, min.83), Dotson and Hunou (Reynoso, min.74)Stadium:Toyota StadiumGoals:Fragapane (0-1, min. 36) and Pepi (1-1, min. 68)