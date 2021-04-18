FC Dallas and Colorado Rapids sign a goalless draw (0-0)

04/18/2021 at 04:08 CEST

The FC Dallas and the Colorado Rapids They started Major League Soccer with a 0-0 draw in the inaugural match held this Sunday at the Toyota Stadium. With this result obtained at the end of the match, the teams remain tied at one point in sixth and fifth position respectively.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

The coach of the FC Dallas gave entrance to Pomykal Y Pepi for Ricaurte Y Rockrose, Meanwhile he Colorado Rapids gave the green light to Jonathan Lewis Y Benezet, which came to replace Shinyashiki Y Neighborhoods.

The referee showed a yellow card to Colorado Rapids (Bassett), Meanwhile he FC Dallas did not see any.

At the moment, both teams are left with one point in Major League Soccer.

Data sheetFC Dallas:Jimmy Maurer, Hedges, Martínez, Bressan, Acosta, Ricaurte (Pomykal, min.70), Hollingshead, John Nelson, Obrián, Vargas and Jara (Pepi, min.81)Colorado Rapids:Yarbrough, Wilson, Trusty, Kellyn Acosta, Rosenberry, Namli, Price, Bassett, Shinyashiki (Jonathan Lewis, min.62), Barrios (Benezet, min.81) and RubioStadium:Toyota StadiumGoals:0-0