FC Dallas and Colorado Rapids meet in their first game in Major League Soccer

04/17/2021 at 02:01 CEST

The FC Dallas and the Colorado Rapids will begin their career in Major League Soccer with enthusiasm, playing this Sunday at 2:00 the match corresponding to the opening day at the stadium Toyota Stadium.

The FC Dallas He was in fifth position in the regular phase of the Major League Soccer last season with 34 points and figures of 28 goals for and 24 against. This new competition starts with a squad made up of 26 players, who will be commanded by Luchi gonzalez.

As for the visiting team, the Colorado Rapids he ranked eighth in the regular phase of the last edition of Major League Soccer with 28 points and a balance of 28 goals in his favor and 21 against. Start this new season with Robin fraser As a coach, he is in charge of a team consisting of 33 footballers.

The two rivals have met before in the Toyota StadiumIn fact, the numbers show 24 wins, nine losses and 10 draws in favor of the FC Dallas. Likewise, the locals have a streak of two games in a row winning at home against the Colorado Rapids. The last meeting in this competition between both teams was played in September 2020 and ended with a score of 4-1 for the FC Dallas.