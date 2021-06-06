FC Bidezarra wins 2-3 at River Ega’s home

06/06/2021 at 11:41 PM CEST

The Bidezarra won the River 2-3 during the duel held this Saturday at the Andola. The River Ega arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the previous match against the Peña Azagresa. On the part of the visiting team, the FC Bidezarra he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Beti Onak and accumulated three consecutive defeats in the competition. With this good result, Noáin’s set is sixth, while the River he is eighth at the end of the game.

The first half of the confrontation started in a positive way for him River Ega, which premiered the luminous thanks to the goal of Itarte a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 5. However, Noáin’s team in minute 10 reacted and equalized the contest with a goal of Tirapu, thus ending the first part with a 1-1 in the light.

In the second period, the Andosilla team scored a goal, as they took advantage of the play to cross the net of their rival through a goal of Lorza at 63 minutes. But later the visiting team achieved the tie establishing the 2-2 thanks to a goal from Osés at 64 minutes. After a new play, the score of the FC Bidezarra, which came back with a goal from Ferdi in minute 66, ending the match with a final score of 2-3.

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Lorente, Carlos Marco, Hernandez, Melvin De Jesus Y Eza replacing Itarte, Laparra, Joan, Paul Y Aitor. The changes of the FC Bidezarra They were Mugueta, Big, William, Baiguet Y Chas, which entered through Mikel Mahugo, Lizarbe, Ferdi, Echavarri Y Osés.

The match referee showed four yellow cards. Of the two teams, Scatter of the local team and Mikel Mahugo, cross Y Tirapu The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this result, the River he gets 20 points and the Bidezarra it rises to 29 points.

On the next day the River Ega will play against him Lourdes away from home and the FC Bidezarra will play his match against him Upload in his fiefdom.

Data sheetRiver Ega:March, Lorza, Laparra (Carlos Marco, min.69), Itarte (Lorente, min.69), Pablo (Melvin De Jesús, min.83), Mikel Murugarren, Joan (Hernandez, min.81), Laparra (Carlos Marco , min.69), Aitor (Eza, min.83), Solano and LopezFC Bidezarra:Alegría, San Martín, Tirapu, Ferdi (Guillermo, min.67), Lizarbe (Grande, min.58), García, Osés (Chas, min.89), Mikel Mahugo (Mugueta, min.58), Echavarri (Baiguet, min.89), Sarasate and CruzStadium:AndolaGoals:Itarte (1-0, min. 5), Tirapu (1-1, min. 10), Lorza (2-1, min. 63), Osés (2-2, min. 64) and Ferdi (2-3, min. 66)