FC Bidezarra takes home three points after defeating Txantrea 1-2

06/19/2021 at 7:19 PM CEST

The Bidezarra played and won 1-2 away last Friday’s match at the Chantrea Sports Facilities. The Txantrea arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-2 victory against the Peña Azagresa. On the part of the visiting team, the FC Bidezarra lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the Upload. With this good result, Noáin’s set is sixth, while the Txantrea is second at the end of the duel.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second period, luck came for Noáin’s team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Lânz in minute 77. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, increasing distances thanks to a goal of maximum penalty of Sanchez in minute 87. But later the local team approached the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Daniel Virto shortly before the end, specifically in 89, thus closing the confrontation with the score of 1-2.

During the match, changes were made to both teams. The players of the Txantrea who entered the game were Joni, Sergio lopez, Lezaun, Daniel Virto Y Ohian Goñi replacing Xabier Cemborain, Ursua, Daniel gortari, Guembe Y Goñi, while changes in the Bidezarra They were Mugueta, Tirapu, Lizarbe, Ekiza Y Osés, who entered to supply Sarasate, Castle, Mikel Mahugo, Ferdi Y Chas.

In the match the referee warned with a yellow card only to the home team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Alonso.

With this result, the Txantrea is left with 44 points and Bidezarra it goes up to 32 points.

The next day the Txantrea will be measured with the Lourdes, while Noáin’s team will play their match against the Corellano.

Data sheetTxantrea:Joel, Teres, Gorka Bacaicoa, Alcuaz, Julen Goñi, Goñi (Ohian Goñi, min.74), Ursua (Sergio Lopez, min.61), Guembe (Daniel Virto, min.74), Xabier Cemborain (Joni, min.61 ), Alonso and Daniel Gortari (Lezaun, min.66)FC Bidezarra:Alegría, Castillo (Tirapu, min.64), Lânz, San Martín, Ferdi (Ekiza, min.74), Sánchez, Echavarri, Grande, Chas (Osés, min.74), Mikel Mahugo (Lizarbe, min.64) and Sarasate (Mugueta, min.46)Stadium:Chantrea Sports FacilitiesGoals:Lânz (0-1, min. 77), Sánchez (0-2, min. 87) and Daniel Virto (1-2, min. 89)