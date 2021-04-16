FC Bidezarra receives River Ega in their fiefdom

04/16/2021 at 4:32 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 16:30, they will measure the Bidezarra and the River on matchday number 2 of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The FC Bidezarra He faces the match of the second day wanting to add more points to his classification after having drawn 2-2 against him Beti Onak in his last game.

For his part, River Ega suffered a defeat to the Peña Azagresa in the last game (1-2), so he comes to the game with the need to return to victory in the field of FC Bidezarra.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by six points in favor of the FC Bidezarra. The locals come to the meeting in sixth position and with 20 points in the locker. For his part, the River Ega it has 14 points and occupies the tenth position in the classification.