FC Bidezarra receives Corellano on matchday 10

06/24/2021 at 8:30 PM CEST

Next Friday at 20:30, they will measure the Bidezarra and the Corellano during the tenth round, the last of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The FC Bidezarra optimistically comes the match after having won the Txantrea in the Chantrea Sports Facilities by 1-2, with goals of Sanchez Y Lânz. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won four of the nine games played to date and accumulate a figure of 37 goals conceded against 32 in favor.

For his part, Corellano he was defeated 5-6 in the last game he played against the Peña Azagresa, so he will seek a triumph over the FC Bidezarra to set the course in the championship. To date, of the nine games that the Corellano In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won five of them with a figure of 48 goals in favor and 44 against.

In reference to the performance in his stadium, the FC Bidezarra he has achieved a balance of one victory and three defeats in four games played in his field, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At home, the Corellano He has won twice, he has lost once and he has drawn once in his four games he has played so far, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him FC Bidezarra to take the victory.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Corellano is ahead of the FC Bidezarra with a difference of nine points. The FC Bidezarra He arrives at the meeting in sixth position with 32 points in the locker. On the other hand, the visitors have 41 points and occupy the fourth position in the competition.