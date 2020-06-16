Soccer is back, which excites millions of fans around the world and a host of brands and media outlets that see the sport as a valuable investment in connecting with audiences. The FC Barcelona It is one of the most successful and most engaged clubs in the world, a lot due to its work on the courts, but also to great marketing successes.

The culé team is probably about to give another example of how to capitalize on the connection it has with its followers on days when it returns to the official competition, but on which it will not be able to see the public in the stands of the Camp Nou.

A good way to take advantage of your fans and be socially responsible

This is due to the fact that on Tuesday, FC Barcelona undertook a very interesting marketing action that could shed light on the path of other clubs in the world that are about to return or that have already done and also have the limitation of not being able to generate income at the box office.

This is a promotion that the club launched through its digital channels seeking to encourage fans to buy a jersey through its online store and customize it. This with the aim of making it one of the shirts that occupy one of the stands of the Camp Nou in its next match against Atlético de Madrid, to be held on June 30.

Through a video, he invites members and fans from around the world, with the motivation that they will not only be part of the stands in the game and will receive the shirt with a large-format photograph. In addition, the club agrees that part of the profits from these purchases will be used to fight the coronavirus.

The aim of the club is to offer a way to reconnect the fans and even give the opportunity that those who have never had the opportunity to be present at their stadium, can do so at least virtually and have a memory of it .

But, it is not all, they also seek to demonstrate the social conviction that FC Barcelona has always defended by committing part of the income generated through this initiative to the actions taken to mitigate the coronavirus. Let us remember that Spain is one of the countries most affected by this pandemic and is currently in the process of gradually entering the ‘new normal’.

👕 Customize the shirt that will represent you against Atlético de Madrid.

💙❤️ ​​Now it’s your turn to make this shirt great!

🔗 https://t.co/kOBvNmDVFq

💪 #AquiJugamosTodos pic.twitter.com/zYifeaj8Uc – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) June 16, 2020

