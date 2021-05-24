FC Barcelona would sell Ter Stegen and would be reinforced with Donnaruma from AC Milan

Barcelona would be reinforced with the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma from AC Milan for next season, due to the fact that Marc-André Ter Stegen would be released due to the economic problems of the culé team.

According to information from the newspaper AS, Donnaruma would have already been offered to Barcelona through his representative Mino Raiola and the Blaugrana board of directors is evaluating the situation that would be advantageous since he ends his contract with Milan and therefore would arrive for free.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Aficionado takes his own life after going to the Final of La Maquina

As detailed in the information, despite the fact that Milan managed to qualify for the Champions League, Barcelona are considering the offer and Donnaruma has not yet renewed with the Italian club, so the operation could be finalized.

DONNARUMMA TO THE BARÇA? #CentralFOX Yes, Gianluigi could become the new goalkeeper of FC Barcelona, ​​but Mino Raiola and Milan have the last word https://t.co/SG5actcvfj – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 23, 2021

For now, the scenario in which Ter Stegen has to leave Barcelona is very real, since the Catalans are going through a serious economic situation and it is very likely that in summer they will have to sell a player with significant market value .

So the German goalkeeper would be one of those sacrificed by Barcelona to obtain a significant amount of money and fix future financial issues that could be a major problem in the entity.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content