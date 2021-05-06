FC Barcelona would recover Braitwhaite for the final stretch of the tournament

The staff of the Barcelona he exercised this Thursday at the Joan Gamper Sports City with the novelty of the forward Martin Braitwhaite, who returned to the activity with the rest of the team awaiting discharge.

Braithwaite sprained his right ankle two weeks ago, precisely during training. Now, with his recovery, only the attackers will remain in the club’s infirmary Ansu Fati, who today traveled to Porto to undergo a new arthroscopy, and Philippe Coutinho.

However, the Barcelona team faces this Saturday at the Camp Nou a decisive match against Atlético de Madrid, in the middle of the fight for the LaLiga title.

LAST MINUTE ! First-team player Martin Braithwaite has sprained his right ankle from training today. It is low and the evolution will mark its availability. pic.twitter.com/tlKcrfu8LQ – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 20, 2021

To continue preparing this duel, Ronald Koeman’s men will return to training this Friday at 11:00 at the Sant Joan Despí facilities. After the session, Koeman will appear at a press conference