FC Barcelona would offer Lionel Messi a ‘minor’ contract for ten years

One month after your contract with him expires Barcelona Soccer Club And after threatening to leave the club at the beginning of the season once it concluded, Argentine Lionel Messi would already have an offer on the table from the Blaugrana club to retain him for the next two seasons in the first team.

The contract that has been aired by TV3 has a duration of ten years, which would ensure a link between Messi and FC Barcelona until the Argentine star was 43 years old, but only two of them as a first-team player.

The rest of the contract would be divided into two more parts, first as ambassador of FC Barcelona in its imminent passage through the United States MLS, and the last part as part of the culé directive, once he retires as an active player.

The details of the contract offered to #Messi: • 2 more years at Barça. • 3 years in MLS and at the same time being the club’s ambassador in the United States. • Return to Barcelona, ​​as a member of the club’s football area. Via @ esport3 pic.twitter.com/cVYe8TvQa7 – Barça News (@NoticiasBarca) May 27, 2021

The source reports that Leo Messi has not yet given an answer to this offer, as the Argentine is waiting to know the details of the sports project that Joan Laporta is preparing for the following season where they will seek to win the Spanish League and the Champions League.

The same source points out that in recent days, the Barcelona delegation has had intense meetings with Leo’s father and representative, Jorge Messi.

The Barcelona board hopes that the hook represented by the arrival of Sergio Agüero could be decisive in the decision that Leo Messi makes for the following season, so there is a climate of optimism regarding the renewal of the Argentine star.

The only ‘problem’ that could stop Messi’s renewal is the salary issue, because if he stayed he would have to accept a reduction in his salary, an aspect that does not help the Blaugrana club to compete with the possible offers that would be launched by teams such as PSG and the Manchester City.

