FC Barcelona would lose several footballers due to La Liga sanctions

Tremendous mess that could be generated in The Spanish League with a possible sanction to the soccer players of the Futbol Club Barcelona at the end of the season and when the fight for the title is burning, because the Public Health Agency is already reviewing the case of the barbecue organized by Lionel Messi, where were soccer players and their partners.

This Monday, Leo Messi organized a gathering with the intention of closing ranks in this season finale where Barcelona fights side by side for the La Liga title in a dispute between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid.

According to the newspaper Marca, this gathering was attended by all the players and their partners in the garden of Leo Messi’s house, after finishing the morning practice, celebrating the victory against Valencia and preparing the duel against Atlético de Madrid, match where they could put themselves above the colchoneros, waiting for a defeat for Real Madrid, and thus place themselves as leaders of La Liga.

Messi’s roast may be more expensive than expected @ LaLiga has opened an information file to which the Public Health Agency joins Around 50 people in the Argentine’s house?

❌Breach of sanitary standards

The conviviality is being investigated by the Public Health Agency of Catalonia, which is already reviewing whether the current restrictions were broken at this meeting.

The Spanish League pointed out that the Barcelona players jumped the bubble and did not comply with the regulations. The confidential information file opened this Tuesday is a previous step to a disciplinary file.

This same process was already carried out in the past by teams such as Sevilla and Sporting Gijón through meetings that unleashed massive contagions in their squads in June 2020 and December of that same year.