FC Barcelona would look for the signing of Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon, the legendary Italian goalkeeper, will not continue with Juventus in Turin after this season, pointing out that he will define the future of his career depending on the offers that may come to him and now it would be nothing less than FC Barcelona who would be interested in taking him away.

According to information on the Fichajes.com site, the Blaugrana team is looking for a substitute for Marc André Ter Stegen, because Neto Murara, second goalkeeper, could leave the club.

Buffon would be Joan Laporta’s plan to reinforce the goal and keep the competition at a high level, in addition to the extras that have a figure of the stature of “Gigi” in the team.

Buffon (43) announced that he will not continue at Juventus after June 30, the date on which his contract ends ❤️ “Either I retire and stop playing, or I find another situation that stimulates me … I think I have given everything and here I finished a cycle” (via BeIN Sports) pic.twitter.com/riTzuEawrB – Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) May 11, 2021

This would also be a solution when the club lives economically, since they are not in a position to make large contracts due to the crisis that is experienced by the pandemic.

Buffon’s contract would be short, since the Italian goalkeeper just turned 43 years old and Laporta also trusts homegrown players Iñaki Peña and Arnau Tenas to take the goal when Ter Stegen leaves.

