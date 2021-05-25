FC Barcelona would let Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets out in the summer market

Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​would have in mind to remove several players from the squad in order to lighten the salary issue and thus improve the financial situation of the club for the future.

According to information from Eduardo Inda at the Chiringuito de Jugones, Laporta wants to remove Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets from the team, since despite their historical importance in the club, they have very high salaries.

As detailed in the information, the club believe that both players have decreased in terms of their performance and therefore believe that they are not worth what they charge for salary, so it is very likely that they will leave the team for next season.

“LAPORTA plans that PIQUÉ and BUSQUETS will LEAVE because they have very high WAGES,” Inda revealed at the Chiringuito de Jugones.

It should be noted that Barcelona are also thinking of selling the German goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen to have a significant financial gain and thus improve the team’s economy, and the exits of Piqué and Busquets would be directed in this regard.

