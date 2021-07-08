FC Barcelona would have offered Griezmann to Chelsea

The Barcelona It is not going through its financial best moment and with the priority of renewing to its maximum figure this summer, Lionel messi, the Blaugrana box is forced to leave several of its players.

One of the names that has taken more strength to make ‘box’ in the Culé box, is the French attacker, Antoine Griezmann, who enters into Ronald Koeman’s plans; However, given the complicated situation of the club, they will open the doors.

According to the newspaper ‘Daily Star’, the Barcelona board would have contacted the Chelsea to offer it to him, since he is one of the footballers who receive the highest salary and they know that the London team is one of the few teams in Europe that could pay for their signings.

It should be noted that the team led by Thomas Tuchel will have about 300 million euros to spend in this market, but it must be remembered that the position in which Griezmann plays is overcrowded, there is even talk of a departure from Ziyech due to the same reason.