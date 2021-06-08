FC Barcelona would have a ‘Plan B’ in Manchester City in case of not signing Memphis Depay

The almost official signing of Wijnaldum with PSG has caused the Barcelona have to change plans in the last hours. A news that the Blaugrana board did not expect, so they have already taken on the task of looking for a ‘plan b’.

According to the Sport newspaper, in case the Culé team does not manage to specify its reinforcements for this summer, we are talking about Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay, the board would be looking for two figures from the Manchester City.

Also read: Liga MX: Héctor Moreno’s first words as a reinforcement of Rayados (VIDEO)

The first one is IIkay Gundogan, who was a key piece for Guardiola’s team this season; However, given the millionaire losses presented by the English team, they will listen to offers, as the Spanish team sees it as an alternative for Sergio Busquets.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul boasts its tremendous Closing 2021 with “dedication” to the detractors

The second that the Spanish newspaper mentions is the Brazilian attacker, Gabriel Jesus, who is the team’s second top scorer in recent years with 82 goals, but the team does not have the desired minutes at Manchester City, so a possible arrival at Barcelona is more viable.