FC Barcelona would forget Xavi Hernández and go for the multi-champion Hansi Flick

After a season where they failed to win the title of The league, in which they were eliminated in the second round of the UEFA Champions League and where they only won the Copa del Rey, the FC Barcelona board would have decided not to renew Koeman.

Faced with this decision, the fans dream of a return for Xavi Hernández, but the truth is that Joan Laporta He would have already chosen his favorite to reach the bench of the Blaugrana institution and thus return to Barcelona to the fore.

This is Hansi Flick, the still Bayern Munich technical director, but who will cease to be after next weekend’s game, Laporta would like to replace Koeman next season, this according to information from RAC 1.

According to this information, Joan Laporta’s call to Flick has changed the plans of the German helmsman who has a verbal agreement to command the German team after the European Championship, but has not signed anything.

This season Flick won with Bayern in addition to the Bundesliga, the Club World Cup, the European Super Cup and the German.

