FC Barcelona would exchange two figures for Gaya of Valencia

The team of Barcelona continues to prepare its revolution for the next season, so it has contacted the directive of the Valencia to start negotiating one of his priorities, a left back.

It’s about Spanish Gaya, a footballer who they follow for months and see him as a natural competitor of Jordi Alba; however, for which the Blaugrana directive already has a plan to sign him.

According to journalist Gerard Moreno, the board of directors led by Joan Laporta would be planning to make an exchange for the 26-year-old player, which would include Carles aleña and Martín Braithwaite.

The source points out that the arrival of the Danish player and the Spanish midfielder would be to the liking of the new coach José Bordalás, so that the signing could be closed in the coming weeks.