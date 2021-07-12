FC Barcelona would be preparing an exchange with Atlético de Madrid for Antoine Griezmann

The Barcelona going through difficult times for the following season, the salary limit imposed by the league has caused the plans of Joan Laporte and Ronald Koeman to be stopped, so they will have to let several players out.

One of the candidates to leave is Antoine Griezmann Due to his high salary, even both the Blaugrana directive and the French attacker would be willing to listen to offers to leave, being the Atlético de Madrid The first option.

With a raised card, a sale seems complicated, so Barcelona and the mattress team would be negotiating an exchange for the Spanish midfielder, Saul, since the Dutch coach is still looking for a midfielder, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Simeone is still looking for someone who plays behind the forward and would have given the go-ahead for an eventual return of the French player, in addition, the Spanish salary is not as high as that of Griezmann, something that would benefit both.