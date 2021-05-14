FC Barcelona would already have two strikers tied up for next season

Barcelona, ​​with very little chance of winning the Spanish League after a draw against Levante and the victories of Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, would already be thinking about the next campaign and for the same reason they would already have two forwards tied for the following season, which would be Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero of Manchester City and Memphis Depay of Olympique de Lyon for the following season.

In the case of ‘Kun’ Agüero, according to information from José Álvarez del Chiringuito de Jugones, the Argentine attacker would already be supported by Barcelona and would be a very important piece to ensure that Lionel Messi can remain in the team for the next two years.

In addition, Agüero would lower his salary considerably to be able to work with the culé team and help in the economic sense for all the problems in terms of the finances of the Blaugranas, which would be very bad thinking about the future and in the assembly of a new template.

In the case of Memphis Depay, according to the Marca newspaper, it is a little different from that of Agüero, since even though they are in agreement with the player, everything will depend on the continuity of Ronald Koeman on the Barcelona bench, since everything It is done and even the player would be willing to cut his salary considerably.

However, everything points to a change in the bench, since Barcelona is almost out of the fight for the Spanish League and despite having won the Copa del Rey, it would not be a sufficient title for Ronald Koeman to remain in the league. team.

