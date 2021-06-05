FC Barcelona: Why didn’t Xavi Hernández arrive as technical director? He reveals it

After the continuity of Ronald Koeman in the technical direction of FC Barcelona for the following season in La Liga in Spain, the former Blaugrana player and current coach of the Al-Sadd from Qatar, Xavi Hernández, has given the reasons why he did not take the reins of the culé team, as he was designated as one of the main candidates to reach the position.

The former captain of the FC Barcelona He accepted that he has had offers to direct the Catalans in recent years, but he does not feel that it is the right time to take on a challenge of this nature, so he will be patient and will continue to wait for it to arrive in the future.

Also read: Club América: Arturo Vidal, How much would your signing in Liga MX cost?

“It was not the moment. What comes will come, it will be valued and we will decide. Things have come to us years ago, but it was not the time. Barça came and it was not the moment. There is no rush, “said the technician.

Watch out for XAVI HERNÁNDEZ in La Vanguardia! “What comes will come. BARÇA CAME and it was NOT the MOMENT “ ”I have said NO to BARÇA TWICE” pic.twitter.com/sGUtHJGASN – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 5, 2021

“Luckily or unfortunately I have said no to Barcelona twice, due to different circumstances, family, professional, contractual … And to say that it is not very difficult because I am a culé, but it was not the time.”

In addition, he referred to the episode he experienced when he landed in Barcelona a few weeks ago at a time when Koeman’s continuity was doubted.

“I land in Barcelona, ​​they wait for me at the airport and people send me messages as soon as I arrive.” “But haven’t they told you anything? Well no, first because there is a coach who is Koeman, who must be respected, and then because I’m not in a hurry,” said Xavi Hernández.

Thus, he confirmed that his future is currently in Qatar after renewing for two years with Al Sadd.

“We are very comfortable and open to other club offers but calmly. My priority now is the family and I do not feel the need to leave. I am fine as I am,” said the coach.

This 2021, Xavi won the Qatar Soccer League, the Super Cup and the Prince’s Cup.

Also read: Liga MX: Pope Francisco receives Rayados de Monterrey jersey

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content