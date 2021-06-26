FC Barcelona: When will you announce the renewal of Lionel Messi?

Although there is full confidence that Lionel Messi will end up renewing his contract with FC Barcelona, ​​the culé club has not yet issued an official statement announcing the extension of the Argentine star who is on the other side of the world concentrated with the Argentina team in the Copa América 2021.

The future of Leo seems to be still in the Blaugrana entity, who would have made an enormous effort together with Messi to ensure that he stays one more year in the club. FC Barcelona and this weekend the tentative dates and a supposed poster with which its renewal will be announced have been filtered.

According to the journalist Antonio Sánchez, the renewal of Leo Messi would be officially announced on Tuesday, June 29, the day on which the President of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, would be his birthday, or would have a tentative date of July 1 one day after the Argentine’s contract expires with the Blaugranas.

In addition to revealing the possible dates of the announcement, the journalist uncovered a supposed poster with which Messi’s renewal will be announced, which ‘breaks’ with the style that the culé club has used in the announcement of the reinforcements in this summer market , which had made references to watercolor-style works for the Depay and Agüero ads.

The poster prepared for Leo Messi has a yellow background and a stylized stenciled portrait of the footballer’s face, a style that rose in popularity after the campaign of former United States President Barack Obama with his Hope campaign.

