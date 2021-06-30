FC Barcelona: What happens if Lionel Messi does not renew and becomes a free agent?

Only hours remain for FC Barcelona to reach an agreement on the renewal of Lionel Messi for the following season with the culé team and if he does not manage to sign a contract extension, he will be a free agent as of July 1, so he can sign with any club you want.

The truth is that the Argentine footballer is expected to terminate his contract and play the rest of the Copa América as a free agent to later sign another contract with FC Barcelona for the 2021-22 season.

Despite the fact that he could sign with the team that is, Messi seeks to renew with the culé team and there are small details that separate him from signing an extension but the talks are going well.

It would be the first time that Lionel Messi is a free agent, a historical moment that will only serve as something anecdotal, since it is almost a fact that he will continue to play for Barcelona and the arrival of Kun Agüero is one of the strongest indications.

Its renewal, more than economically, would be paused for sports, since the player wants to win the Champions League again and seeks to improve the team.

The player would be offering two more years of contract. That is, until 2023 and later, facilitate their departure to the MLS.

We’ll see what happens to the player in the next few hours and who knows. The unexpected could happen and not renew. Nothing is written.

