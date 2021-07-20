FC Barcelona: What a deal with Griezmann

The Barcelona these days are looking for and capturing a destination to Antoine Griezmann. Atletico, PSG, Premier teams… The entity is forced to find a way out for the French attacker for a purely economic matter, and the image of the entity and of the player himself are seriously affected. Those responsible for the sports area are obliged to track down institutions to place

one of its most valued players, something unthinkable a few years ago in a club of his level, prestige and ability. This feeling of ‘who gives more’ for one of its stars is a damage to his reputation than to leave consequences. There is nothing wrong to recognize, life is full of ups and downs, that one has become

poor

, I put it in italics because it is clear that despite the difficult situation that the

Bara

we are talking about an entity that has a heritage that is far from humble in the strictly financial sense. But the truth is that their numbers are what they are. The wage bill is what it is and

Griezmann

must go out so that

Messi

and the rest of the players have a place in the squad

Koeman

. It has been the French’s turn to become the bargain of the summer, not only because it is one of the highest-paying but because it is one of the most sought-after, valued and outstanding. But precisely because of his talent, amply demonstrated in

The league

and with the French team, it hurts to see the Frenchman as a bargaining chip and also how other clubs try to avoid

Bara

with operations and exchanges that border on insult.

Common sense

Does well the

Barcelona

in not giving in to the first change. The need is pressing, but it still does not drown him because there is time to close an operation that is as worthy as possible.

Griezmann

It has a large poster and one thing is to part with it by obligation and another is to give it away or sell it off and, even more, if it is to reinforce a direct rival. The situation is pitiful enough to add more poison.

