FC Barcelona wants to reinforce Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

Barcelona is targeting the English winger Raheem Sterling Manchester City as a reinforcement for next season to strengthen the front of the team after the incorporation of Argentine Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, who arrived as a free player after concluding a contract with the citizens.

As detailed in the information of various media in Spain, Barcelona wants to get rid of the French winger Ousmane Dembélé who does not want to negotiate a contract extension and in Barcelona they want to sell it this summer to bring other quality players in attack .

In turn, Riyad Mahrez’s agents would have offered it to Barcelona as an option to reinforce the wingers, although the Catalans do not see it very viable and they opted for Sterling and also prioritized Ilkay Gündogan’s options in the midfield, although both were They are complicated by the price and the salary of both.

On the part of a possible departure of Dembélé from the team, at Barcelona they are convinced that they must sell him now so that they can get some important cut of money for him and not let him go for free, after spending 105 million euros on his signing.

Raheem Sterling’s numbers with Manchester City have been very good, as he has played 292 games and scored 114 goals, he has given 87 assists averaging a total of 0.69 goals produced so far with the team led by Pep Guardiola.

