FC Barcelona wants to reinforce Marcos Llorente, former Real Madrid

After the defeat in the Spanish Classic against Real Madrid, and despite the fact that they have the final of the Copa del Rey in between and still have options to win La Liga, Barcelona would already be building their squad for next season and a of the options they want to reinforce is Marcos Llorente placeholder image, Atlético de Madrid midfielder.

This was revealed by Eduardo Inda in the sports program El Chiringuito de Jugones, where he stated that Barcelona is very interested in the Atlético de Madrid player and Real Madrid youth squad for the following campaign.

Read also: Liga MX: David Faitelson ‘scares’ Club América and Cruz Azul prior to the Young Classic

“Exclusinda! #Inda: “BARÇA wants Marcos LLORENTE”. #ChiringuitoInda. ”, Inda revealed this during the show, assuring that it is a very real possibility.

This season, Marcos Llorente has played 37 games for Atlético de Madrid between the league and the Champions League, where he has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists.

Marcos Llorente made his debut with the Real Madrid first team in a La Liga match against Levante in 2015, where he entered the exchange. He played 39 games with the Madrid first team with which he scored two goals.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content