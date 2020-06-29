You never know when unique opportunities will present themselves in the world of sports and there is no doubt that FC Barcelona and Kirolbet Baskonia they are before one of them. After a season below expectations in both teams until the stoppage by coronavirus occurred, Catalans and Basques have the opportunity to add a title in the final phase CBA 2020 that perhaps it is not the most lucid due to the lack of public and other exceptional circumstances, but that it has a high balsamic power and will be one more in the historical record of both clubs. We reveal all the details you should know about the end of the Endesa League 2020 and that can mark their future.

– Analysis of the match

FC Barcelona, ​​the obligation to win as engine and pressure

The tremendous bet that the Catalan club’s basketball section made to form a dream team will only make sense if it is capable of lifting this title. The King’s Cup escaped him and in the Euroleague he was well positioned but a step below what was expected, so the pleiad of stars led by Nikola Mirotic and directed by Svetislac Pesic he has before him the possibility of compensation. They have curdled an almost perfect final phase, demonstrating a good physical tone and remarkable concentration.

In the game that suffered the most was precisely against Baskonia. Players like Shengelia, Henry or Shields, can become anti-heroes of Mirotic, Heurtel or Hanga, causing heavy individual duels and making the power of the collective and the deep Barça squad have to be decisive. Everyone took for granted that Real Madrid would be their rival in the fight for the title, so they have to get ready for another type of game, but just as tough and demanding.

Kirolbet Baskonia, from hell to possible glory with no transition time

The Baskonians walked aimlessly through the season, stripped of that winning aura they have had for decades. They saw the light with this competitive format that has allowed them to pull experience and intelligence on the track, with a Dusko Ivanovic who has been able to revive a stopped team. Talent they have in abundance and it seems that all the pieces have begun to fit into a good gear.

The fight for the rebound will be decisive, having to dominate in a situation where Diop and Eric must be helped by outside players like Polonara, although the dependence on Tornike Shengelia it is much larger, on both sides of the track. A defensive game, blocked, with slow attacks and with the possibility of stealing balls is what most interests a team that will have to present a high percentage of success in external shooting if they want to have options. Ending a nightmare season with a title would be a truly anecdotal event in Vitoria.

– Betting tips

The undisputed favorite is FC Barcelona; by staff, by experience and by talent. This is reflected in the main bookmakers, with a share of 1.35 to the euro bet that the Catalans proclaim themselves champions, while the Baskonist victory is paid at 3.30 euros bet.

– Schedule and where to watch the game

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 30 from 8:30 p.m. and can be followed live through #Vamos.