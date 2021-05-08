FC Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid: Official Lineups in the Spanish League

The Atlético de Madrid visit the Camp Nou del FC Barcelona This Saturday, May 8, in a match that could be definitive in the fight for the Spanish La Liga championship in the 2019-2020 Season as the winning team of this match would be placed at the top of the competition; while the tie would leave both exposed to what Real Madrid does against Sevilla.

Barcelona is the one forced to win this game, because with 74 points, the Catalans are in the third position of the standings, 2 units behind Atlético de Madrid, for whom a draw would not suit them either, as they would be a stone’s throw from the table Meringue.

After this match, there will only be three games to be played, so the three points that will be distributed this afternoon on the Nou Camp court could determine the direction that these two teams have in the Season.

The line-ups for the game are as follows

FC BARCELONA: Ter Stegen, Mingueza, Piqué, Lenglet, Busquets, Dest, Alba, De Jong, Pedri, Messi and Griezmann. ATL. MADRID: Oblak, Hermoso, Felipe, Savic, Trippier, Lemar, Llorente, Koke, Ferreira Crrasco, Suárez, Correa.

FC Barcelona have only lost 1 of their last 21 matches against Atlético de Madrid in La Liga, registering 14 wins and 6 draws.

Atlético de Madrid haven’t won any of their last 14 home games for Barcelona in La Liga; 4 draws and 10 losses, his worst away streak in La Liga.