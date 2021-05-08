FC Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid: Sergio Busquets is transferred to the hospital after horrifying crash

The midfielder of Barcelona Sergio Busquets He was taken to the hospital for tests after receiving a blow to the head in the first half of his team’s game against him. Atlético de Madrid, as reported by the Catalan club.

Busquets had to be replaced by Ilaix, in the 32nd minute, after receiving a header from Savic in the dispute for an aerial ball.

The Spanish international made an attempt to stay in the game but the blow, which also caused a nosebleed, forced the change, and the club’s doctors later decided to transfer him to a hospital to keep him under observation.

Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid in the end did not hurt each other, after drawing 0-0, they left La Liga open for Real Madrid, who will face Sevilla, the 4th place in the General Table, the Colchoneros are momentarily at the top with 77 points, followed by FC Barcelona with 75, the Merengues with 74 and Sevilla with 70.

