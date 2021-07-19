FC Barcelona transfers: Market showcase for Bara

To the Barcelona He still has a lot of ballast to shake off. Footballers he does not have and who, if he leaves, will free the entity from having to pay important salaries. In the club they work piecemeal for it, but there are some cases that have their peculiarities. Footballers who are not so easy to place and with whom it will take an extra effort. Is the case

from

Samuel Umtiti

Y

Philippe Coutinho

. Two players who in past seasons tried to place each other and that was not always achieved. Both earn high salaries and it is not easy to convince interested clubs to take their full salaries. Because in both situations we talk about assignments. Transfers in these two cases are considered practically impossible. In addition, they are two footballers with a history of injuries that makes clubs that may be interested in their services, distrustful. That is why in the club they consider that

these days of friendly matches will be essential to be able to place them on the market

. Showing that the two of you have returned from vacation recovered from their respective ailments and that they are in a position to face a season in the same way as any other player is the key.

The revival of Umtiti

In the case of

Samuel Umtiti

, the Gaul is hoping to convince

Ronald Koeman

During these weeks he can stay in the squad and be a reliable alternative to the axis behind. Koeman has never doubted the Frenchman’s ability to work, but his recurring physical problems cannot be ignored. In addition, the club has made an effort to strengthen itself in that position, with what is left over from footballers. Regarding Philippe Coutinho, his quality is well known by European scouts. It still has a poster in

England

and

Italy

But interested clubs want to see it in action before launching into any proposal.

Thus, the first friendly engagements of the summer will be a kind of showcase that the culs hope to use to give life to their

Operation Exit

. The idea is that the two games Barcelona is playing this week – Wednesday against him

Nstic

and saturday against him

Girona

– allow to finish convincing the doubtful. Of course, it cannot be ruled out that the one who ends up changing his mind is Koeman, as it already happened with

Pedri

.

