FC Barcelona: This would be the luxurious apartment that Lionel Messi bought in Miami

Although his future is not yet defined with him Barcelona Soccer Club and everything indicates that he will stay at least one more season in the culé entity, Lionel Messi has again triggered the rumors of his arrival at the Inter Miami of the MLS of the United States, because according to unofficial reports, the Argentine had already bought an apartment in the city of Florida.

According to information published by the EFE agency, Messi bought this property in exchange for 7.3 million dollars, which consists of four bedrooms and four bathrooms with sea views in a building in Sunny Isles, north of Miami Beach.

Read also: FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi would have already chosen which team to retire from

The property measures more than 5,500 square feet (511 square meters) and the terrace alone is 2,100 square feet (195 square meters).

Sunny Isles Beach BEAUTIFUL RENTAL SEASONAL!

LOCATION HALF A BLOCK FROM THE BEACH, INVEST IN MIAMI WHY MIAMI IS MIAMI! More info and photos inbox please. pic.twitter.com/KJZVeoVZop – CLAUDIA SWANES (@CLAUDIASWANES) October 25, 2018

Mark Pordes and Adam Kaufman, from Pordes Residential, confirmed to the specialized website details of the sale of the apartment, which had a list price of 8 million dollars.

The buyer was Celromalina LLC, a company that, according to other local media, is linked to the Argentine player’s family.

One of the luxuries of the residence, which is located on the ninth floor of the 39-story Regalia building, is that it has a cooler with capacity for 1,000 bottles of wine.

The building has six swimming pools, a spa, cabanas, a fitness center, a yoga room, an equipped chef’s kitchen, a playground, a champagne bar, and a wine cellar.

According to The Real Deal, two years ago Messi bought for five million dollars an apartment in the Porsche Design Tower, a 60-story building in Miami Beach.

The Regalia is about ten blocks or blocks from the Porsche Design Tower.

Messi is one of the highest paid athletes in the world.

At the beginning of this year it was known that he had signed a new contract with Barcelona for more than 555 million euros gross for four seasons.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: